Let the kids jump on a 15-foot trampoline with enclosure and basketball hoop at $198 ($232 off)

Songmics Direct (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 15-foot Trampoline with Enclosure and Basketball Hoop for $197.99 shipped with the code 40SONGMICS at checkout. Normally $430, it just fell to $330 at Amazon with today’s drop marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With everything you need to get started, this trampoline kit includes a 70.9-inch high net enclosure with a zipper-and-buckle closure system, which is designed to keep your kids safe while jumping. On top of that included enclosure, there’s also a basketball hoop to keep the young ones entertained while they’re jumping around. Plus, the trampoline spans 15 feet, which is enough to have multiple kids bouncing at the same time. Keep reading for more.

The only thing that makes a trampoline better is a sprinkler. So, why not pick up the Aqua Joe 3-Way Turbo Oscillating Lawn Sprinkler that’s available at Amazon for $17 right now? It goes under the trampoline and has the ability to move back and forth to soak the entire surface from the ground, making it a great choice for tons of summer fun.

Once it gets too cold to jump, consider picking up Microsoft’s refurbished Xbox Series X while it’s down to $470. While this might only save $30, it’s rare to find any discounts on the coveted Series X. However, the Series S is now on sale from $220, so be sure to check that out too if you’re on a tighter budget.

Songmics Trampoline features:

A trampoline is a great option as a gift for you kids, as it can improve their coordination, balance, and agility, enhance parent-child interaction, and also reduce time spent playing video games. With a mix of green and black, this SONGMICS trampoline is aesthetically pleasing to the eyes, making it perfect for garden scenes and filling your yard with fun! The included ladder is made of galvanized steel frame with a plastic spray, which makes it rust-resistant and has a long lifespan.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!