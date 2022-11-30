Still looking for an Xbox console? Microsoft refurb Series X now $470, Series S from $220, more

This is the place to find the best possible Xbox Series X deals and Series S offers out there ahead of the holidays. With the end of year festivities closing in, anyone looking to score a new Xbox console and didn’t get a chance to do so over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday festivities still has a shot at some discounts. The Xbox Cyber Monday digital game sale rolls on with hundreds of titles at up to 67% off including everything from new releases to backlog titles and some DLC packs, but there is still some notable price drops on current-generation Xbox hardware out there. Head below for a closer look at the best Xbox Series X deals and some solid price drops on Series S.

Xbox Series X deals?

Microsoft Xbox Series X has actually been readily available for purchase at full price on a fairly regular basis as of late, although deals have been mostly non-existent still. Amazon’s new listing is still only available by invitation (sign-up for a chance to grab one right here), but if you’re looking to secure one right now, here are you best options:

Best Xbox Series S deals

While the new Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle that was announced earlier this month has now launched on Amazon for purchase, there are still some notable price drops available on Microsoft’s all-digital standard edition console to take note of. If you didn’t land any of the gift card offers over Black Friday or Cyber Monday, worry not, there are still some options for getting one under the tree at a discount:

Microsoft Xbox Series S $220 (Reg. $300) | Woot Incl. Spanish printed materials 90-day Woot warranty

(Reg. $300) | Woot Xbox Series S – Holiday Console $240 (Reg. $300) | Amazon US version with full warranty

(Reg. $300) | Amazon

We will update this post if more deals and promotions hit as we push towards the holidays next month. But if you’re looking to secure something right now to make sure you have one ready to go, you can do worse than some of the options above. The only thing we know for sure is that the upcoming Xbox price increases almost certainly won’t come into effect until the new year at the earliest.

If the Xbox Series X deals and Series S offers above aren’t of interest just yet, go grab yourself a replica Series X mini fridge while they are still down at $55 and dive into some of our other Xbox coverage below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!