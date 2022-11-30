Spigen’s latest OneTap MagSafe stands, car mounts, and chargers on sale from $20

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a collection of its MagSafe-enabled accessories, including car chargers and other gear for iPhone 14 owners. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Spigen OneTap Pro MagFit MagSafe Stand at $29.59. Normally fetching $40, this is one of the first discounts we’ve seen at 26% off and delivering a new all-time low in the process. Spigen’s OneTap Pro Stand brings MagSafe to the desktop or nightstand with 7.5W charging speeds. The aluminum design features all of the usual MagSafe tech otherwise for effortlessly placing your iPhone 14, as well as 12 and 13 series devices onto its adjustable mounting point that lets you get the perfect angle.

Also on sale today, the Spigen ArcField MagSafe Charger is joining in on the Amazon price cuts. Dropping down to $19.99, this is the best price in over a month and arrives at one of the lowest we’ve ever seen from the usual $25 going rate. It features the same 7.5W charging speeds as the lead deal, just in a more simple MagSafe package that ditches the stand on the Spigen offering above. That makes it a more affordable way to bring some magnetic charging to your new iPhone 14, as well as older handsets that support the novel charging standard.

And alongside those at-home MagSafe chargers, Spigen’s Amazon storefront is also marking down some of its car chargers and mounts, as well. Detailed in the list below, each of the offerings arrive with the same magnetic connection point that makes them perfect iPhone 14, 13, or 12 series companions for keeping your handset in-view during holiday roadtrips and the like.

Spigen OneTap Pro MagSafe Stand features:

OneTap features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place using our latest OneTap Technology.

A stable aluminum Charging Magsafe Stand with NanoTac Technology

OneTap Technology securely holds even the larger iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 models (iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Max)

Charge with maximum 360° rotation giving you the comfort you need

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!