Acer’s latest Chromebook Spin 714 sees rare discount to new low of $479 (Reg. $729)

Best Buy is now offering the latest Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for $479 shipped. Typically fetching $729, this is only the second notable discount since launching back in May and arrives with $250 in savings attached. We first saw it land at $20 more than today’s sale, marking a new all-time low. Fittingly for Acer’s latest Chromebook, you’ll find a series of notable inclusions headlined by a 14-inch 2K display that’s backed by a folding hinge form-factor that the Spin series is known for. You’ll also find an Intel Evo Core i5 under the hood to go alongside the 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, not to mention 11-hour battery life. Acer isn’t skimping out on the I/O either, as you’ll find Thunderbolt 4 being joined by HDMI, microSD, and Wi-Fi 6. Learn more in our hands-on review of the previous-generation model. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the Acer Chromebook with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your setup too, which is always a nice perk.

A more affordable option to consider, Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad is on sale for one of the very first times. Dropping down to better than Black Friday pricing, the latest addition to the affordable side of Apple’s iPadOS lineup is down to the second-best price yet at $419.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 features:

Powered by an Intel Evo design, the 2-in-1 high-performance Acer Chromebook Spin 714 empowers users to stay productive anywhere with its 14” WUXGA IPS CineCrystal™ touch display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and military-grade durability. At just over 3 lbs., this sleek machine is not only faster and more efficient than ever, but features a bevy of functional features and a quick-chargeable 10-hour battery that gives you up to a four hour charge in under 30 minutes.

