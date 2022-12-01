Amazon preps for gift season with up to 48% off wrapping paper, Scotch tape, more from $8.50

Amazon has now launched a notable Hallmark and Scotch gift wrap sale to have your ready for the holidays come the end of the month. If you’re anything like me you’ll want to have all these extras shored up well ahead of the main event and now’s a notable chance to do so. With deals starting from $8.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, you’ll find everything from gift wrap and plaid boxes to Scotch tape and more. There are even some complete gift giving sets with everything you need including wrapping paper, ribbon, mini notecards, and bows. Head below for a closer look.

Amazon gift wrap sale:

Here are 9to5Toys we will be delivering the best deals of the holiday season all month long to ensure you lock in the best possible gifts for friends, family, and yourself without paying full price. From all of the apparel in our fashion guide or some exciting iPad and MacBook gifts in our Apple hub, you’ll also find a steady string of stocking stuffers on the way and gear to decorate the house for the holidays like these Yankee Candles at up to 50% off.

Hallmark Plaid Shirt Box Bundle features:

PACK OF 12 BOXES: Purchase includes 12 gift boxes with lids, each measuring approximately 14.2″ long x 9.5″ wide x 1.8″ deep

THREE FESTIVE DESIGNS: Bundle of decorated shirt boxes features 3 handsome designs: Green and blue plaid, red Royal Stewart Tartan plaid, and black and white buffalo check plaid. Decorated boxes save you the step of wrapping

VERSATILE: The perfect size for gifting shirts, sweaters, picture frames, beauty items, tools and more. Great for Christmas, Hanukkah, birthdays, weddings, and everyday special occasions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!