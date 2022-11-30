Up to 50% off Yankee Candles for the holidays: Large jars, stocking stuffers, more from $9

Amazon has now launched a new sale event on a range of Yankee Candles. Starting from just under $9, there’s free shipping available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Whether you’re looking for some fresh scents for the living room over the holidays or to score some easy gifts most folks will enjoy, now’s a great time to knock some candles off your list. Alongside a range of various scents on the Yankee Candle large jar models, from lemon lavender and eucalyptus to holiday-themed options like mistletoe, there are also some more stocking stuffer-worthy variants in the form of Yankee Candle car air fresheners as well. Head below for some top picks. 

Yankee Candle Amazon deals:

For more idea alongside these lines, be sure to swing by our coverage of the Amazon 2022 home gift guide as well as Oprah’s favorite things list. then check out the Zippo price drops we featured today for deals on the brand’s gooseneck candle lighter and much more from $5.50 Prime shipped

Yankee Candle Mistletoe Large Jar features:

  • Create a new holiday tradition with the woody fragrances of mistletoe, berries, pine boughs, and holly
  • Paraffin-grade wax delivers a clear, consistent burn
  • 110-150 hours burn time
  • Measures 6.6″H x 4″D
  • 22 oz
  • 100% recyclable in partnership with TerraCycle

