Save 36% on Cooler Master’s MK730 Tenkeyless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard at low of $86.50

Amazon is now offering the Cooler Master MK730 Tenkeyless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard for $86.57 shipped. Normally going for $135, this 36% discount, or a solid $48.50 price drop marks a new all-time low. The MK730 runs with the TKL form factor which ditches the number pad and various other editing keys to save you desk real estate which can then be used for more mouse space, plus you get a wrist rest so your hands don’t become cramped after a long gaming session. The brushed aluminum design here will fit in with pretty much any setup. There is even a detachable USB-C cable so you can transport and cable manage the keyboard easier. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlight, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys.

Be sure to head over to our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your mouse as well? We’re still tracking Logitech’s League of Legends Edition G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse at its all-time low of $50. Fans of this MOBA will love the muted blue color with golden accents with Logitech technology backing this experience. It comes equipped with the HERO 25K sensor capable of tracking your flicks at speeds up to 400 IPS.

Cooler Master MK730 Tenkeyless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard features:

The MK730 is a pro-grade tenkeyless gaming keyboard to save desk space or for the gamer on the go. The brushed aluminum design includes a removable magnetic wrist rest for superior comfort during long gaming sessions. The RGB lightbar surrounding the keyboard offers lighting for added ambience. Fully loaded with practical features to ensure success, such as Cherry MX Switches for responsiveness, durability, and tactile satisfaction. On-the-Fly Controls lets you change settings in real time and hybrid key rollover ensures all your rapid keypressing gets registered.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!