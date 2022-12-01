DJI’s latest Mavic 3 quadcopter hits $1,549 all-time low in rare refurb sale (Save $650)

DJI’s official eBay storefront is now discounting its latest flagship drone. Dropping the in-house refurbished Mavic 3 Quadcopter to its lowest price ever, the recent release now starts at $1,549 shipped. Down from the original $2,199 price tag you’d more regularly pay, today’s offer amounts to $650 in savings alongside delivering the best discount yet. It’s $200 below our previous mention and only the second chance to save on a refurbished model. Those who would rather go the new condition route can also save on the drone at $2,049, down by $150 from the usual price tag.

DJI’s most capable consumer drone yet arrives as the new Mavic 3 following its launch late last year. The 13-gram package features a new CMOS Hasselblad camera with 5.1K video recording capabilities and marks the first drone in the brand’s stable to transmit 1080p live feeds to the included RC Pro Controller. Other notable features include a 46-minute flight time per battery, and improved object avoidance. Includes a full 2-year warranty. Dive into our hands-on review over at DroneDJ and then head below for more.

A bit more affordable than the flagship offering from DJI, it’s new Mini 3 Pro was just announced earlier in the spring and is just about to begin shipping. This one delivers a best of both worlds design that while ultra-compact, will still be able to record 4K aerial shots on top of 48MP stills. The onboard camera can even rotate to capture vertical videos, with DJI aiming this higher-end drone towards social media content creators at $759.

If you’d prefer to upgrade your recording setup on the ground, GoPro just launched its new HERO 11 Black earlier in the month which arrives as its most capable action camera yet. Debuting with an improved sensor for capturing 10-bit color recordings and more, there are also a suite of other new features that make sharing content even easier than before. We break down what to expect in our hands-on review, as well.

DJI Mavic 3 features:

Capture stunning imagery with the legendary Hasselblad drone camera and enjoy a smooth flight with omnidirectional obstacle sensing. Every improvement on Mavic 3 sets a higher standard for aerial photography. Fly with Mavic 3 and discover imaging above everything. Mavic 3 is DJI’s first-ever camera drone able to transmit a 1080p/60fps live feed. This means the camera view is displayed at specifications close to what the camera actually records. It also makes Mavic 3 more responsive to your control.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!