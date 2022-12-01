Stuff a stocking with KeySmart’s steel key holder at just over $13.50 (Reg. up to $25)

You can now score the KeySmart Original key holder for $13.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Now available in all three colorways at the discounted rate, it typically fetches $25 at Amazon and $20 directly from KeySmart with additional shipping fees. You’re looking at up to 45% in savings and one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked (it’s a 2022 low on the black model). Designed to neatly carry up to eight standard keys alongside a key fob in a pocket-sized unit, it is made from “ultralight” aircraft aluminum with stainless steel hardware. This one makes for a great stocking stuffer and can even be expanded down the line with extra tools and a kit allowing it to hold more keys if needs be. Head below for more details.  

Another more affordable option is the KeySmart Mini. This is a far more minimal approach, with not much more than a sort of clip that keeps your most used keys organized and in one place at $10 Prime shipped. It’s not as robust an option, but it’s even smaller in the pocket and might be more suitable for some folks. 

Another great addition to your EDC is a Tile tracker. These handy little item locators come in a range of sizes and styles with just about all of them now marked down for the holidays. In today’s roundup you’ll find nearly every model in the current-generation lineup on sale including bundles so you can score some for the rest of the family. Just be sure to check out our hands-on review of the brand’s new $16 custom-encoded Lost and Found Labels too. 

KeySmart Original key holder features:

  • Key Size Requirements: KeySmart key holder accommodates up to 8 flat standard-sized house keys (max of 80mm long and 2mm thick each) and can be expanded to hold up to 14 keys using the included expansion kit. It is a perfect keychain for keys.
  • KeySmart compact key holder is easy to assemble, no tools required, holds all of your existing keys. It is a ridge keychain at the same time a perfect key holder for car key. It comes with a Loop Piece attachment for your larger car keys or car fob remote.
  • Say goodbye to bulky keyrings, annoying thigh pokes, and key jingle for good – organize that mess and free up your pockets now. KeySmart has a collection of compact and potable key organizers – KeySmart Classic, KeySmart Rugged, KeySmart Pro, and KeySmart Max.

