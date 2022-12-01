Save 25% on Tile’s 2022 Mate Essentials Bluetooth Tracker 4-pack at low of $60, more

Amazon is now offering the 2022 Tile Mate Essentials Bluetooth Item Tracker 4-pack for $59.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, this 25% discount, or solid $20 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. With this 4-pack, you get two Mate keychain trackers, a Slim card, and one Sticker tracker. Using the Tile app, which will work with iOS and Android devices, you’ll be able to locate anything these trackers are attached to. When you’re out of Bluetooth range, the app will provide the last known location to help you along your search. There are even Alexa, Assistant, and Siri integrations so you can ask your voice assistant for help. Check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading for more Tile deals.

More Tile tracker deals:

After checking out these Tile deals, be sure to head on over to our smartphone accessory deal roundup with offers starting from $9. Leading the way there is the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses for $25, a new all-time low we’ve tracked. Shipping with both blue light filtering and polarized sunglass lenses, you’ll find these are perfect for a wide range of uses. The Razer Anzu isn’t just a pair of glasses though. There’s a low-latency audio connection to your smartphone to enjoy music with and a built-in microphone to take calls as well.

Tile 2022 Mate Essentials 4-pack features:

FIND NEARBY – Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you.

NOTIFY WHEN FOUND – Enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to help find your things. If your lost Tile is found, If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile.

UPGRADE TO A PREMIUM PLAN: Get proactive Smart Alert notifications when you leave something behind, and with Item Reimbursement, if we can’t find your Tiled item, we reimburse you.

