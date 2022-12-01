Macy’s Friends and Family Event takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

The Macy’s Friends and Family Event takes an extra 30% off top brands Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Cole Haan, Columbia, Levi’s, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Ralph Lauren Cotton Quarter-Zip Pullover that’s marked down to $104 and originally sold for $148. It’s available in six color options and can easily be dressed up or down. It has a contrasting logo on the chest and an elevated rib design that’s timeless. This style is also nice to be layered over t-shirts, under vests or jackets, and more. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the North Face Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys.
Show More Comments