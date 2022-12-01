Save $99 on Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard at a new all-time low of $250

Amazon is now offering Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $249.99 shipped in the more recent white style. While you’d more regularly pay $349, today’s offer is now delivering the deepest discount yet at $99 off. This is well below our previous $299 Black Friday mention and undercutting the previous all-time low by an extra $43. Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience in either black or white designs. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re rocking the 11-inch version of Apple’s M2 or M1 iPad Pro, you can also take advantage of some savings on the compatible Magic Keyboard. Right now, Amazon has the accessory marked down to $250, which delivers the second-best discount to date at within $10 of the all-time low. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPad Pros, as well as the new iPad Air 5, this one has all of the same features as the lead deal. This isn’t a wild $99 off, but will get your new iPad a must-have accessory for less than retail.

Even though the Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping events have come and gone at this point, there are still plenty of Christmas-worthy savings to be had in our Apple guide. Ranging from deep discounts for putting previous-generation devices under the tree to some of the very first markdowns on new releases, our hub is packed with all the best offers.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

