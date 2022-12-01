Roland’s up to $570 61-key Digital Alexa Go:Piano drops to $200 ahead of the holidays

Justin Kahn -
AdoramaRoland
Reg. $570 $200
Roland Digital Go-Piano with Alexa Built-in

Adorama is now offering the 61-key Roland Digital Go:Piano with Alexa Built-in for $199.99 shipped. Regularly up to $570 at B&H where it is on sale for $300, this is up to $370 off the going rate, $150 under our previous mention, and the best we can find. While we have most recently seen it in the $300 range at Amazon as well, it is currently out of stock there. This is a great little beginner piano that’s support a series of learning activities alongside a real-feel key bed that works as a great MIDI controller for Logic Pro, other DAWs, and iOS music apps. It can even transmit MIDI data wirelessly to your setup (details here) and features deep Alexa integration for using your voice to command just about every aspect of the experience (volume adjustments, changing sounds, cueing internal songs, and much more), or even just to get a weather update. Once quite a pricey digital learning and casual piano experience, it is now hitting well above its pay grade with today’s discount. You can get a complete look at what you’re in for via our hands-on review. More details below. 

If a more compact and less feature-rich MIDI controller you can connect to your computer will do the trick, there are much more affordable options out there. Something like this Alesis Qmini portable 32-key model comes in at just $39 shipped on Amazon right now and will work nicely for beginner music producers – it’s just not nearly as suited for folks looking for a proper piano alternative like the Roland Go

AKAI is another big name in the space and it issued a series of new releases this year that are definitely worth a look. It unleashed its first MPC Key 61 all-in-one production rig just after launching the New MPK Mini Play MK3 keyboard controller and an updated version known as MPK Mini Plus. Get get a closer look at that one right here in our launch coverage

Roland Digital Go:Piano features:

GO:PIANO with Alexa Built-in introduces a smart new approach to playing and learning the piano, making the experience easier and more engaging than ever before. This fun portable instrument can be played anywhere around your home and sounds amazing thanks to Roland’s acclaimed piano sound engine. Better still, you can operate nearly every onboard control using just your voice!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Adorama

Roland

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Grab some over-ears during Black Friday? These Lamicall...
Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Save 29% on Klipsch’s Bar 40 Soundbar and Wireles...
Regularly up to $379 Keurig-style Bartesian Duet Cockta...
ANYCUBIC’s regularly $250 Photon Mono 4K Resin 3D...
DEWALT’s 4-tool 20V MAX combo kit goes on sale fo...
Stuff a stocking with KeySmart’s steel key holder...
Save 25% on Tile’s 2022 Mate Essentials Bluetooth...
Load more...
Show More Comments