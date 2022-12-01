Roland’s up to $570 61-key Digital Alexa Go:Piano drops to $200 ahead of the holidays

Adorama is now offering the 61-key Roland Digital Go:Piano with Alexa Built-in for $199.99 shipped. Regularly up to $570 at B&H where it is on sale for $300, this is up to $370 off the going rate, $150 under our previous mention, and the best we can find. While we have most recently seen it in the $300 range at Amazon as well, it is currently out of stock there. This is a great little beginner piano that’s support a series of learning activities alongside a real-feel key bed that works as a great MIDI controller for Logic Pro, other DAWs, and iOS music apps. It can even transmit MIDI data wirelessly to your setup (details here) and features deep Alexa integration for using your voice to command just about every aspect of the experience (volume adjustments, changing sounds, cueing internal songs, and much more), or even just to get a weather update. Once quite a pricey digital learning and casual piano experience, it is now hitting well above its pay grade with today’s discount. You can get a complete look at what you’re in for via our hands-on review. More details below.

If a more compact and less feature-rich MIDI controller you can connect to your computer will do the trick, there are much more affordable options out there. Something like this Alesis Qmini portable 32-key model comes in at just $39 shipped on Amazon right now and will work nicely for beginner music producers – it’s just not nearly as suited for folks looking for a proper piano alternative like the Roland Go.

AKAI is another big name in the space and it issued a series of new releases this year that are definitely worth a look. It unleashed its first MPC Key 61 all-in-one production rig just after launching the New MPK Mini Play MK3 keyboard controller and an updated version known as MPK Mini Plus. Get get a closer look at that one right here in our launch coverage.

Roland Digital Go:Piano features:

GO:PIANO with Alexa Built-in introduces a smart new approach to playing and learning the piano, making the experience easier and more engaging than ever before. This fun portable instrument can be played anywhere around your home and sounds amazing thanks to Roland’s acclaimed piano sound engine. Better still, you can operate nearly every onboard control using just your voice!

