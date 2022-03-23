New MPK Mini Play MK3: AKAI updates one of the best Mac MIDI keyboards with OLED display, more

AKAI – one of our favorite MIDI and music gadget makers – has now introduced the new MPK Mini Play MK3 MIDI Keyboard Controller. An update to one of the more popular options on the market, the new MPK Mini Play MK3’s OLED display is joined by loads of built-in drum patches and sounds alongside an updated keybed, battery-powered wireless operation, and much more. Head below for a closer look at the now available AKAI MPK Mini Play MK3.

New AKAI MPK Mini Play MK3

AKAI has been making some of our favorite MIDI keyboard controllers for years now, easily landing them in our annual best of roundup for quite some time. While we are seeing deep price drops available on its more full-size MPK models (at the time of writing), it’s time to dive into its latest release with the new MPK Mini Play MK3.

Alongside a 4×4 grid of “real” MPC drum pads, the OLED display, and updated built-in speaker, the new MK3 model takes things up a notch with AKAI’s new Gen 2 keybed:

This new keybed delivers dynamic performances and accurate velocity response with a feel that players will certainly appreciate. While it maintains its sleek, compact footprint, MPK mini Play is more playable and comfortable than ever and ready for hours of playing.

The MPK Mini Play MK3 is designed to be a portable solution that leaves folks completely tether-free until they are ready to connect it over USB to a Mac or Windows machine. The battery-operated setup can run for 14 hours or more according to AKAI, with an upgraded built-in speaker, headphone output, and 128+ onboard drum and keyboard sounds.

You can get a quick breakdown of the feature set in the launch video here:

The new AKAI MPK Mini Play MK3 is available now for $149 shipped, or about $35 more than the previous-generation version that is shipping for $114.50 on Amazon right now.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As far as we are concerned, AKAI’s keyboards have always been a go-to for content creation, beat making, and anything else that might require musical input. They work alongside just about any DAW of your choice and generally feature quite a robust build quality. The new MK3 Mini seems to have continued this approach with nothing but upgraded features across the board, despite not being overly revolutionary in any particular way – just another solid mini MIDI keyboard option from one of the best in the business.

You’ll find more MIDI keyboards on sale right now in our previous roundup and be sure to visit our feature piece for more of the best options out there.

