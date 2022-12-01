Stalwart’s electric digital safe plummets to multi-year low at 50% off, now just $30.50

Amazon is offering the Stalwart Electric Digital Safe for $30.45 shipped. Down from $60, this 50% discount marks the best price that we’ve seen in years at Amazon. This portable safe can be used at your home or business, as well as put in the car and taken on vacation trips with you. The LED digital keypad allows you to have a master and guest code that are each three to eight digits long. There are two manual override keys as well, meaning that if you forget the code, or the batteries run out, you’ll still be able to gain access. Also, after three incorrect code entries, the safe will sound an alarm for 20 seconds, with another three incorrect entries after that sounding the alarm for a full five minutes. Keep reading for more.

Consider instead picking up this diversion book safe to keep on the shelf. Coming in at $12.50 on Amazon, it blends in with the books you already own to hide your belongings in plain sight. Should someone pick it up, however, there’s still a combination lock on the inside to keep your items safe from prying eyes.

Keep your keys and wallet safe by picking up a Tile 2022 Mate Essential item finder. While this might not be the traditional way to stay safe, ensuring someone doesn’t have the ability to steal your keys or wallet is the perfect way to prevent identity theft or break-ins. Right now, these item finders are on sale at 25% off, dropping the 4-pack down to $60 at Amazon.

Stalwart Electric Digital Safe features:

Protect your treasured belongings and documents with the Electronic Digital Safe Box by Stalwart! This password protected small safe is ideal for home, business, and travel, and is a great way to securely store cash, jewelry, documents, passports, and more! The money safe can be mounted to the floor or wall for added security, and also comes with two manual override keys so that you can always retrieve your belongings when needed. Rest easy knowing that your valuable assets are protected.

