Apple’s official MagSafe charger for iPhone 14 lands at $19.50 low following 50% price cut

AT&T Wireless is now offering Apple’s official Apple MagSafe Charger for $19.50 shipped. Normally fetching $39, this clearance pricing arrives at a new all-time low of 50% off. This is well below our previous $29 mention that ran throughout Black Friday, as well. Whether you just had an iPhone 14 series handset hit your front porch over the last couple of months or want to bring some MagSafe charging tech to an existing 12 or 13 series handset, Apple’s official charger is quite the notable buy on sale. It provides 15W charging speeds and will magnetically snap right onto the back of your device, delivering all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to plug anything in.

Those who don’t mind ditching the official Apple seal of approval and faster charging speeds can save even more by picking up Anker’s PowerWave Magnetic Pad Lite at $16. You’re still looking at much of the same magnetic wireless charging as on the official model, just with a 7.5W output and less premium build. But for bringing home a second way to refuel without having to plug in a cable, this is a great option for expanding your iPhone 14’s charging kit at a lower price point.

Even though the Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping events have come and gone at this point, there are still plenty of Christmas-worthy savings to be had in our Apple guide. Ranging from deep discounts for putting previous-generation devices under the tree to some of the very first markdowns on new releases, our hub is packed with all the best offers.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

