Holiday pricing on The Economist magazine (print and iPad) live at $75 shipped (Reg. $249)

The annual DiscountMags holiday deals are now underway, offering up some particularly notable price drops on a range of top-tier titles every few days leading right up to the main event at the end of the month. First up, you can score 1-year of The Economist with print and digital access for $74.99 with free delivery every week, with zero sales tax, and no auto-renewals. Just be sure to use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout. Over at Amazon, this one sells for $249 and you only get print access taking this route. This is at least $174 in savings, a couple bucks below our previous mention, and the best price we can find. As per usual, this deal can be used for gifts, extensions, and more. Head below for additional details.

These holiday DiscountMags deals are not only delivering the best prices around for new subscribers and extensions for existing customers, but also notable gifts. If there are some folks that would really appreciate a year’s worth of reading or someone you might not get a chance to see in person over the holidays, this deal (and the upcoming titles) can be sent out remotely to any address with an optional gift note at no additional charge.

However, if it’s the Kindle novels you’re after, head right over to our coverage of this month’s First Reads collection where Prime members can score one for FREE. You might also want to scope out the ongoing and very first price drops available on Amazon’s brand new note-taking Kindle Scribe reader while you’re at it.

More on The Economist:

Established in 1843 to campaign against the protectionist corn laws, The Economist remains, in the second half of its second century, true to the liberal principles of its founder. James Wilson, a hat maker from the small Scottish town of Hawick, believed in free trade, internationalism and minimum interference by government, especially in the affairs of the market. The Economist also takes a fiercely independent stance on social issues, from gay marriage to the legalisation of drugs, but its main service to its readers is as a global newspaper: To uncover new ideas from all around the world.

