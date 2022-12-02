Add two strands of solar-powered outdoor LED string lights for under $10 at Amazon

YiYuan LLC (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Dazzle Bright Solar Outdoor String Lights for $9.93 with the code AHMZHP2H at checkout. Down from $14, today’s deal saves you 29% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked, making each set of string lights just under $5 apiece. With built-in solar panels and batteries, you won’t have to run any power cords to run these lights. It’s IP44 water-resistant to be used outdoors and there are eight different lighting modes to choose from , including wave, sequential, slow fade, steady, and more. Plus, each strand measures 39.4-foot long and there are a total of 120 LEDs to deliver soft illumination to any outdoor space. Keep reading for more.

In reality, this is one of the best prices you’ll find for string lights like this on Amazon. Most go for $15 or more and it’s pretty hard to find a single strand for under $5, which is what today’s deal delivers. Plus, when you consider that it’s solar-powered and doesn’t require anything to be plugged in to function, it’s even a better value all around.

If you aren’t able to head outside this winter, then at least enjoy some fresh fruits or herbs on the counter inside with a AeroGarden Harvest Slim. The indoor garden is on sale for $55 today and normally goes for up to $165. Then, swing by our home goods guide for all the other ways you can save on upgrading your outdoor space.

Dazzle Bright Solar Outdoor String Light features:

The copper wire is flexible, you can adjust it to the shape you like. Creating a winter fairy kingdom belong to you with Dazzle Bright fairy lights. Perfect for Xmas Outdoor Indoor Patio, Home, Garden, Lawn, courtyards, stairs, front door, Christmas tree, fence decorations. Decorating your home with Dazzle Bright fairy string lights, creating a romantic festival vibe, enjoy the pleasure festive holiday with your family.

