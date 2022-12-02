Gift AeroGarden’s regularly up to $165 Harvest Slim indoor garden for $55 (Today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the AeroGarden Harvest Slim indoor garden in black or sage for $54.99 with free shipping for Prime members. An additional $6 delivery fee will apply others. Regularly $165 directly from AeroGarden where it is currently marked down to $90 in its holiday sale, this model typically fetches closer to $123 at Amazon and now well below the next best prices we can find. It also within a couple bucks of the lowest-priced AeroGarden model we tracked over Black Friday, and that one can only support three plants compared to the six you can grow in the Harvest Slim. A great way to grow your own fresh veggies, herbs, and even flowers all year round indoors, it requires very little effort and no expertise with a soil-free growing experience, simple watering reminders, and an included seed pod kit to get you started (Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint). Head below for more details.

If the included seed pod kit isn’t working for you, leveraging your savings on one of the many other options at Amazon is a good idea. For just a fraction of the over $100 your keeping in your pocket today, you’ll find loads of options starting from around $16 Prime shipped including salsa kits, heirloom tomatoes, wild flowers, heirloom lettuce, and more right here.

Prefer a brick-built plant instead? Well the, frankly, amazing LEGO Botanical Garden sets are still seeing some solid price drops to bring home some greenery you can build yourself and never need to worry about watering. The modular succulents set is a personal favorite of mine, but you’ll also find the bonsai tree, orchid, and more in our previous roundup from $40 shipped.

AeroGarden Harvest Slim features:

Why wait for the perfect weather to have a great gardening day? Meet the AeroGarden Harvest Slim, a hydroponic garden that grows up to 6 of your favorite herbs, veggies, or flowers year-round – no sun, soil, or green thumb required. The indoor garden’s grow light hood contains 20W of white, red, and blue LED lights, giving your plants the full spectrum of light they need to grow quickly – up to 5x faster than in soil. The Harvest Slim adjusts for up to 12″ of grow height and is slender in shape. Its automatic timer makes sure the lights go on and off at exactly the right time, and the simple backlit buttons remind you when to add water and plant food.

