These 30 acrylic paint pens are perfect for arts and crafts time at $21.50, more from $10

Today only, as part of its Epic Holiday Deals, Website Task (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a variety of art and craft supplies on sale from $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite discount here is the 30-pack of Chalkola Acrylic Paint Pens for $21.49. Down from its normal going rate of $27, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen this year, though it did fall to around $17 back in September. These pens feature vivid, highly-pigmented acrylic paint with a fine point that dries quickly. Perfect for using on canvas, wood, glass, rock, and many other materials, these pens are perfect for arts and crafts projects with the kids this holiday season. Then, swing by Amazon’s landing page for other great deals on chalk markers and more before heading below for additional information.

This 24-pack of acrylic paint pens would be a great choice for those who are on a slightly tighter budget. It has almost the same number of pens as today’s lead deal, but comes in at $17, which saves a few extra bucks.

Don’t forget that this massive 15-foot trampoline is on sale for $198 right now. Normally $430, this sale delivers $232 in savings, making it a great buy as we head into Christmas. The kit not only includes the trampoline, but also a full enclosure and a basketball hoop too.

Chalkola Acrylic Paint Pen features:

Vivid, highly pigmented acrylic paint pens fine tip that dries quickly. Used as paint markers for canvas, paint pens for wood, or as glass paint markers, rock painting pens, ceramic paint pens or paint pens for rocks.

Paint Markers For Rocks Painting & More – Get creative with DIY painting and crafts using these acrylic paint pens for canvas, fabric, metal, porcelain, plastic, stones, polymer clay, as paint markers for wood & more

Quick Drying & Water-Based Fine Point Paint pens – Your premium acrylic paint pen kit features smooth colors to produce true, consistent shades and are resistant to water, fading, and abrasion. Use these wood paint pens & rock painting markers to create personalised messages for loved ones.

