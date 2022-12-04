Save up to 80% off an Amazon Charts bestseller Kindle eBook starting from $2, today only

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of the Amazon Charts bestseller Kindle eBooks from $1.99 at up to 80% off. You’ll find that most of these eBooks typically go between $10 and $20 when not on sale. If you’ve been looking to build out your collection of eBooks, now is the time with options from nonfiction to literature and fiction genres to choose from. One of the benefits of Kindle eBooks is the ability to read them across practically any platform immediately after the purchase of one. Have to stop reading? Don’t worry, Kindle will remember where you left off so you can get right back into the action. Keep reading for our top picks from today’s deal.

Our top picks:

You can check out all the eBooks part of today’s deal on this landing page. Alongside today’s eBook deals is this month’s Amazon First Reads Freebies where Prime members can check out two brand-new Kindle eBooks before they’re publically released, and for free. This is a great way to add to your library without spending any more money. While you can read these eBooks anywhere, the best experience will be on a Kindle device. Be sure to check out our launch coverage of the all-new Kindle and Kindle Kids with new 300 ppi displays and USB-C ports.

