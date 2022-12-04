TP-Link’s Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 Router falls 22% to new second-best 2022 low price of $140

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $139.99 shipped. Typically going for $180, this 22% discount comes within $8 of the all-time low price we’ve seen and is the new second-best 2022 price so far. This dual-band router utilizes beamforming technology to help provide even coverage around your home. Across the two radios, you can expect speeds totaling 5,400Mb/s. Additionally, you can integrate this router with Alexa to control the guest Wi-Fi network with just voice commands. The Tether app will help you set up your new Archer router with guided instructions and give you access to management features. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more. Head below for more.

This router comes with four Gigabit Ethernet ports but if you want more, you could grab the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $16. To get going with this switch all you need is the power connection and an Ethernet run from your router and you can immediately start using the other four ports. There’s no fan here so it operates silently and can be mounted to your desk or on a wall depending on your setup. I have this same switch and it works as advertised with no issues.

We’re also tracking Apple’s HomePod mini in four different colorways and in refurbished condition marked down to $60. This is one of the best discounts to date for a refurbished model. Arriving with the fabric-covered design in the recently refreshed colorway, HomePod mini delivers its latest smart speaker experience that brings Siri, Apple Music, and Thread support into your setup. There’s a touchpad at the top that not only indicates when Siri is listening, but also lets you adjust audio playback with just a tap.

TP-Link Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Gigabit WiFi for 8K Streaming – Up to 5400 Mbps WiFi for faster browsing, streaming, gaming and downloading, all at the same time

Extensive Coverage – Enjoy stable WiFi connections, even in the kitchen and bedroom. High-Power FEM, 6× Antennas, Beamforming, and 4T4R structures combine to adapt WiFi coverage to perfectly fit your home and concentrate signal strength towards your devices

Connect More Devices – Supports MU-MIMO and OFDMA to reduce congestion and 4X the average throughput

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!