HomePod mini wasn’t on sale for Black Friday, now drops to $60 in cert. refurb sale (Orig. $99)

Amongst all of the Apple discounts we saw over Thanksgiving Week and for Black Friday, those looking to cash-in on HomePod mini without paying full price were out of luck. Now after the fact, eBay and its official certified refurbished storefront is swooping in to save the day by offering Apple’s HomePod mini in four different colors for $59.99 shipped. Normally fetching $99, this is one of the best discounts to date for a refurbished model from a trusted source, delivering $39 in savings along the way. We last saw it at $80 in new condition, for comparison.

Arriving with the fabric-covered design in the recently refreshed colorway, HomePod mini delivers its latest smart speaker experience that brings Siri, Apple Music, and Thread support into your setup. There’s a touchpad at the top that not only indicates when Siri is listening, but also lets you adjust audio playback with just a tap. You’ll also find Apple’s new U1 chip that allows for quick music handoff from an iPhone 14. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

The HomePod mini above comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. Earlier in the year, we also just took a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program. So if you’re considering going with the lead deal, it’s worth pointing out just how notable the savings are paired with the value of what you get. Our coverage details what to expect and is worth a closer look if you’re still on the fence, especially when it comes to Apple gear.

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best discounts are then up for grabs in our Apple guide. You’ll find some clearance pricing live on two of Apple’s more eye-catching releases, with the $100 off all-time low price cut on Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard being joined by the best price ever on Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $19.50.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!