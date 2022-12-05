Amazon’s new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K Smart Fire TV with art mode drops to $600 (Reg. $800)

After first debuting during its September showcase, Amazon is now offering its new Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $599.99 shipped when you apply code QLED65 at checkout. Regularly $800, today’s deal delivers $200 in savings and is the lowest price we can find. We did see it drop this low in the pre-Black Friday event before hitting $550 for a short time, but today’s deal is the only other price drop we have tracked outside of last month’s festivities. You’re looking at the latest addition to Amazon’s 4K Fire TV lineup featuring a new art mode to display paintings and photography in between uses. It also offers support for Dolby Vision IQ – a first for Amazon’s TV lineup – as well as a 4K Quantum Dot Display with HDR10+, Adaptive Brightness (built-in sensors to detect and adapt to the lighting in your room), and the expected Alexa voice command action, direct access to your streaming services, HDMI 2.1 eARC input, and full array local dimming. Get a closer look at this one and the rest of the new Amazon smart gear lineup right here and then head below for more.

A more affordable point of entry into Amazon’s smart TV lineup comes by way of its 2021 model 4-Series 4K UHD model. The 55-inch variant is currently marked down to $330 shipped, which is within $30 of the Black Friday price and a far less expensive option than the model above. It’s not as feature rich overall, but it will still deliver a solid 4K display with direct access to all your streaming services, Alexa voice commands, and more.

Samsung’s 2022 model The Frame lineup is also still seeing some deep price drops. Now starting from $430 Prime shipped, better than Black Friday pricing is live on just about all sizes alongside the latest matte displays, 120Hz refresh rates, and even more. Take a closer look at the specs and details in our previous coverage right here.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED TV features:

Stunning 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) – Makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors.

Advanced HDR – Scenes leap off the screen in deep, realistic color with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. HDR10 and HLG are also supported.

Adaptive Brightness – Fire TV automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.

Bolder contrast – Experience deeper darks and brighter whites with full array local dimming in 80 individual zones enhancing contrast.

Fire TV Ambient Experience – Turns your TV screen into a canvas for displaying over a thousand pieces of free artwork, personal photos, helpful Alexa widgets, and more.

Watch what you want – Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

