New Amazon low just hit Samsung’s 7,000MB/s PC/PS5 heatsink 980 PRO SSD at $112

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 980 PRO SSD with 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive with heatsink for $112 shipped. This model launched late last year at $220 before dropping into the $170 range in 2022 and now resting closer to $140 at Amazon. We saw it drop down to $120 for Black Friday but today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. Ready for your new PC build or to slide into a PlayStation 5, it features an integrated heatsink alongside an in-house controller with a PCIe 4.0 interface. This model clocks in at up to 7,000MB/s and you can complete rundown of the feature set as well as the experience of installing it in a PlayStation 5 as part of our our hands-on review right here. Head below for more.

You’ll also want to check out our review of the top-tier Samsung 990 Pro M.2 SSD as well as the SK hynix P31 and P41 models while you’re at it. On the portable side of things, we also had a chance to give OWC’s machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD a run for its money a few months ago as well.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD features:

NEXT-LEVEL PERFORMANCE W/MAXIMUM HEAT CONTROL: The integrated heatsink disperses heat to maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control, preventing downtime from overheating on Playstation 5 and PCs

MAXIMUM SPEED: Powered by an in-house controller designed to harmonize the flash memory components and the interface for top speed – with a PCIe 4.0 interface that’s 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and 12x faster than Samsung SATA SSDs

A WINNING COMBINATION: Achieve fully immersive gameplay with sustained high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications in gaming, graphics, data analytics, and more

