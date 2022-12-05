Ember smart mugs and travel tumblers hit some of the best prices of 2022 from $70 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering some solid price drops on the Ember smart mugs. You’ll find the latest 10-ounce model down at $90.95 and the larger 14-ounce option starting from $104.95 shipped. Regularly $130 and $150 respectively via Amazon and elsewhere, you’re looking at up to $45 in savings and deals at least $9 below the Black Friday offers we tracked. Compatible with both iOS and Android companion apps, you can set an ideal temperature to keep coffee and tea warm for hours on end. The mug itself delivers up to 80 minutes of untethered battery life, but that extends all day with the Qi-style charging coaster included in the package. Ember’s take here is easily one of the nicest and most elegant designs in the category – users can even customize the onboard LED color. Head below for more details and additional Ember deals.

Also part of today’s Best Buy Ember sale, you’ll find the brand’s latest Temperature Control Smart Travel Mug marked down from $200 to $140 shipped as well as the previous-generation and more compact 6-ounce mugs starting from $70. Everything is neatly organized for you right here with the lowest prices we can find at the moment.

Once your intelligent drinkware is secured, head over to our smart home hub to do the same for your living space. You’ll find deep deals on everything from smart cams and HomeKit switches to lighting options like Govee’s latest Glide Hexa Pro smart light panels that are now $100 off the going rate. Take a deeper dive on these while the price is still marked down ahead of the holidays right here.

Ember Smart Mug2 features:

Designed for home or office, Ember Mug2 does more than simply keep your coffee hot. The temperature control smart mug allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature (120°F – 145°F), so you can enjoy your hot drink—just the way you like it— from the first sip to the last drop. Ember is not a simple mug warmer. Ember Mug2’s built-in battery maintains your chosen drinking temperature for up to 80 minutes, or all day with the included charging coaster.

