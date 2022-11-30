Govee’s latest Glide Hexa Pro smart light panels fall to new low of $150 (Save $100), more

Amazon is now discounting the new Govee Glide Hexa Pro Smart LED Light Panels for $149.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at a new all-time low that is well below previous markdowns at $100 off. We last saw it for $185, and this is now delivering a rare chance to save on the recent release. Much like other Govee lights that we’ve reviewed in the past, these new Glide Hexa Pro panels sport modular form-factors for placing up on your wall in a number of ways. Each one is designed like a 3D cube, which lets you pull off some eye-catching smart lighting displays that integrate into Alexa, Assistant, and the companion smartphone app. Get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If the more novel 3D design of the featured lighting panels aren’t really catching your eye, Govee’s standard Glide Triangle Light Panels are worth a look at a slightly more affordable price. You’ll currently pay $99.99 on Amazon thanks to a 50% price cut from the usual $200 going rate, delivering much of the same modular, colorful lighting into your space with a wall-mounted design. The entire setup integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant just the same, and sports all of the other smart home integrations, too. This is also a new all-time low at $10 under our previous Black Friday mention.

As far as other smart home discounts go this week, most of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers have since dried up. Though some of the best offers of the shopping season are live still, like ecobee’s latest Smart Thermostats. These arrive at some of the best prices yet and now start from $159 with HomeKit control and refreshed designs being paired with at least $31 in savings.

More on the Govee Glide Hexa Pro panels:

Govee Glide Hexa Pro LED Light Panels to bring brand-new 3D lighting effects. With the smart control, you can design your unique 3D lighting with the RGBIC hexagon LED light panels. 10 panels are included in one packaging. You could design your unique lighting with 25 panels at most.

