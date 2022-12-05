Fitbit’s new Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches hit second-best prices from $160 (Save $40+)

Amazon is now offering the new Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Smartwatch for $199.95 shipped in three different colorways. Normally fetching $300 each, you’re looking at only the second chances to save since launching earlier this fall. The $100 discount arrives at the second-best price to date, matching what we saw go live for the Black Friday shopping event last month. As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well as everything else you can read all about in our launch coverage.

On the more affordable side of Fitbit’s latest lineup, its new Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch is on sale for one of the very first times. Courtesy of Amazon, the usual $230 price tag has been discounted down to $159.95 in three different styles. This is the second-best price to date at within $10 of the all-time low and only the second chance to save.

Delivering one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, the new Versa 4 arrives with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form-factor, as well as 6-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey into the new year and beyond. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new Google features as well in our launch coverage.

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch features:

Learn to manage stress, sleep better and live healthier with Sense 2—our most advanced health and fitness smartwatch. All-day stress detection with cEDA and daily Stress Management Score, ECG app for atrial fibrillation assessment, irregular heart rhythm notifications, SpO2, health metrics dashboard, menstrual health tracking and mindfulness content. Measure and improve sleep quality: personalized Sleep Profile, daily sleep stages & Sleep Score, smart wake alarm and do not disturb mode

