Furbo’s latest 360-degree dog cam with treat tossing back to all-time low at $147 (30% off)

The official Furbo Amazon storefront is offering its latest 2022 model 360 Dog Camera at $147 shipped. Regularly $210, this is 30% or $63 off the going rate, matching the Black Friday low, and the best we can find. While we have seen a couple Gold Box offers here and there, this model has never gone for less than this at Amazon. Featuring a 360-degree rotating design, it allows you to keep your furry friends in the shot wherever they might end of up on the room, delivering live feeds directly to your smartphone from anywhere. It captures 1080p video alongside night vision, 2-way audio, and the ability to trigger treat tossing from your mobile device. A series of smart notifications by way of the built-in barking sensor is a nice bonus as well. Head below for more details.

If some of the more novel features found on the Furbo aren’t of interest, something like the base model Petcube might be a better and more economical fit. It comes in at $40 shipped on Amazon to deliver a similar pet surveillance setup, just without some of the high-tech features and treat tossing action.

Having said that, you might be able to just get away with a more general use home smart camera. As of right now, you can land a pair of Wyze Cam v3 security cams with color night vision to keep an eye on multiple points in your home down at $35. Get a closer look at this offer right here and then swing by our smart home hub for additional ways to make your space more intelligent ahead of the holidays.

Furbo 360 Dog Camera features:

FULL HD CAMERA WITH 360° ROTATING VIEW – The NEW Furbo 360° Dog Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day & night. Stunning 1080p liveview and high quality 4x zoom let you easily check on your home, speak to family, and toss treats to pets. Know what’s going on in your home from anywhere – no more missed moments or blind spots.

REALTIME 2-WAY AUDIO & COLOR NIGHT VISION – Seamlessly hear and speak with family members and pets at home, and adjust volume in-app for crystal clear audio. Color night vision provides enhanced night vision with infrared technology to see in the dark, and enjoy vivid color vision in low light.

