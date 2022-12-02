Add two Wyze Cam v3 security cams with color night vision to your home for $35 (Reg. $71)

Home Depot is offering a 2-pack of Wyze Cam v3 Home Security Cameras for $34.99 shipped. For comparison, these cameras normally go for around $35 each, and a 2-pack fetches $71 at Amazon right now. Today’s deal, however, marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for Wyze Cam v3 at $17.50 each, making now a great time to pick them up. The latest camera from Wyze features color night vision which allows you to see “vivid color in environments up to 25x darker than traditional cameras.” It’s also made for use outdoors with an IP65 weatherproof rating alongside two-way audio, motion and sound detection, and 24/7 continuous recording onto an internal microSD card. Of course, you can also monitor the cameras from your smartphone as well. Check out our hands-on review to learn more about Wyze Cam v3 and then keep reading for more.

Use your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up two of these 32GB microSD cards for $6 each. You’ll find that the Wyze Cam v3 supports a max of 32GB microSD card for local storage to leverage 24/7 recording, so you’ll want to be sure that these are installed in your cameras.

Further upgrade your smart home setup with Lutron’s popular Caseta smart dimmer switch kit on sale for $80. This 20% discount delivers a kit that works natively with HomeKit, making it a solid choice for your Apple kit. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup.

Wyze Cam v3 features:

WYZE Cam v3 is a security camera that helps you keep an eye on what’s important from anywhere. WYZE Cam v3’s waterproof design and IP65 rating allows for outdoor installation and the all-new Starlight Sensor offers extreme low-light performance and allows great detail in the dark. Color night viewing makes night time video recordings appear as if it’s day time. with the included 3-months of Cam Plus per camera, WYZE Cam v3 can record all motion that’s detected so you won’t miss a moment – not even when it’s dark, raining, snowing. Cam Plus activates smart alerts to send real-time notifications for people, packages, vehicles and pets.

