Milwaukee’s 5-tool M12 combo kit is the perfect DIY starter set at $199 (50% off)

Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee M12 12V 5-tool Combo Kit for $199 shipped. This 50% discount saves you $200 and marks a return to the best price that we’ve tracked for the kit. With everything you need to get started in DIY, this kit is actually what I chose to purchase after my wife and I got married a few years ago. It allowed me to do anything I needed in the apartment, from hanging TVs to building small projects. I even still use these tools daily still, having now moved from hanging TVs to utilizing the drill/driver and impact with my CNC to hold wood down and help with assembly of many other projects. In all, you’ll get Milwaukee’s 3/8-inch drill/driver, a 1/4-inch impact, the HackZall reciprocating saw, 3/8-inch ratchet, and LED work light. Plus, it gets you into Milwaukee’s M12 ecosystem two two 1.5Ah batteries and a charger. There’s even a bag included so you can easily keep things neat and tidy. Keep reading for more.

Save a few bucks when opting for the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver Kit. It’s available on Amazon for $58, which leaves an additional $141 in your wallet. You’ll find a 30-piece accessory kit, one battery, and a charger here. No carrying case or second battery is included, and you only get a drill/driver, without the additional tools bundled in the kit above, so do keep that in mind.

Bring Sony’s SRS EXTRA BASS Bluetooth speaker to the shop so you can enjoy some of your favorite tunes while working on projects. It’s on sale right now for less than Black Friday’s pricing, coming in at $69. Down 42% from its normal going rate, this discount makes today one of the best times to pick up this powerful speaker that’s both water- and dust-proof.

Milwaukee M12 5-tool Combo Kit features:

The 2498-25 12V Cordless M12 5-Tool Combo Kit includes the M12 3/8 in. Drill/Driver (2407-20), M12 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver (2462-20), M12 Hackzall Recip Saw (2420-20), M12 3/8 in. Ratchet (2457-20) and M12 LED Worklight (49-24-0146). The innovative M12 cordless system provides the power and torque required for professional applications, in a size that reaches the tightest and toughest places. Powered by RED LITHIUM, the M12 cordless Lithium-Ion system offers unmatched power, speed and tool belt portability.

