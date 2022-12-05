Sony’s SRS EXTRA BASS Bluetooth Speaker undercuts Black Friday at $69 (42% off), more

Amazon is now offering the Sony SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $64 shipped. Regularly $110, this is 42% off the going rate, $15 under the Black Friday/Cyber Monday price drop, and a new Amazon 2022 low. Part of the brand’s EXTRA BASS lineup of ports blue speakers, it also sports a water-, rust-, dust-, and shock-protected design with an IP67 rating to safeguard it against the elements all year round. This model features up to 12 hours of wireless playback on a single charge, hands-free calling, and gets juiced back up over USB-C. Head below for more holiday Sony speaker deals from $48.

We are also still tracking some notable hangover deals on the rest of the Sony Bluetooth speakers lineup. While the base model SRS-XB13 has jumped up $10, the rest of the options listed below are matching the Black Friday/Cyber Monday prices or have now dropped even lower, like the high-end SRS-RA5000 360 Reality that’s $100 less.

Be sure to dive into our hands-on review of the latest X-series Sony models right here. Then go check out the ongoing price drop we have live on Bose’s latest SoundLink Revolve/+ II speakers. Starting from $179, these premium speakers are now seeing particularly notable price drops at up to $100 off the going rates and all of the details you need are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

Sony SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS speaker features:

Waterproof, rustproof, dustproof and shockproof IP67 design for worry-free usage

Power through any playlist with up to 12 hours of battery life

Compact, lightweight, highly portable design

Get things booming with Party Connect and sync up to 100 speakers

X-Balanced Speaker Unit enhances sound quality and power

The speakerphone function offers a convenient way to talk hands-free, whether it’s a conference call for work or a chat with friends

Efficiently charge with USB Type-C

