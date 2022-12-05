Sony’s SRS EXTRA BASS Bluetooth Speaker undercuts Black Friday at $69 (42% off), more

Amazon is now offering the Sony SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $64 shipped. Regularly $110, this is 42% off the going rate, $15 under the Black Friday/Cyber Monday price drop, and a new Amazon 2022 low. Part of the brand’s EXTRA BASS lineup of ports blue speakers, it also sports a water-, rust-, dust-, and shock-protected design with an IP67 rating to safeguard it against the elements all year round. This model features up to 12 hours of wireless playback on a single charge, hands-free calling, and gets juiced back up over USB-C. Head below for more holiday Sony speaker deals from $48.
We are also still tracking some notable hangover deals on the rest of the Sony Bluetooth speakers lineup. While the base model SRS-XB13 has jumped up $10, the rest of the options listed below are matching the Black Friday/Cyber Monday prices or have now dropped even lower, like the high-end SRS-RA5000 360 Reality that’s $100 less.
- SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS $48 (Reg. $60)
- SRS-XE200 X-Series $98 (Reg. $120)
- SRS-XE300 X-Series $148 (Reg. $198)
- SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS $148 (Reg. $280)
- SRS-XP500 X-Series Karaoke $298 (Reg. $398)
- LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker with Candle-Like LED $248 (Reg. $348)
- SRS-XG500 X-Series $298 (Reg. $498)
- SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio $398 (Reg. $798)
Be sure to dive into our hands-on review of the latest X-series Sony models right here. Then go check out the ongoing price drop we have live on Bose’s latest SoundLink Revolve/+ II speakers. Starting from $179, these premium speakers are now seeing particularly notable price drops at up to $100 off the going rates and all of the details you need are waiting in our previous deal coverage.
Sony SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS speaker features:
- Waterproof, rustproof, dustproof and shockproof IP67 design for worry-free usage
- Power through any playlist with up to 12 hours of battery life
- Compact, lightweight, highly portable design
- Get things booming with Party Connect and sync up to 100 speakers
- X-Balanced Speaker Unit enhances sound quality and power
- The speakerphone function offers a convenient way to talk hands-free, whether it’s a conference call for work or a chat with friends
- Efficiently charge with USB Type-C
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!