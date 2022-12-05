SimpliSafe’s 9-piece security kit with HD camera secures your home at new low of $137 (54% off)

Amazon is offering the SimpliSafe 9-piece Home Security Kit with HD Camera for $137.36 shipped. Down from $300, this 54% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to secure your home ahead of holiday travels, SimpliSafe is designed to protect right out of the box. Simply plug in the base station, set your sensors where they need to go, and put your SimpliCam up and you’ll be off to the races. The base station can reach up to 1,000 feet in any direction ensuring your whole home is covered, and the SimpliCam features remote viewing so you can know what’s going on even when you’re not at home. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up an additional four window/door sensors at Amazon. You can grab the multi-pack for $50 at Amazon, which allows you to secure an additional four doors or windows around the house. This can add to the peace of mind knowing that your entire home will be secured whenever you head out of town.

Don’t forget that you can add two Wyze Cam v3 security cameras to your home for just $35. That’s $17.50 each and Wyze Cam v3 packs color night vision, onboard local storage, cloud functionality, and more. Plus, with Wyze, you don’t have to worry about using with a base station as it connects directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network.

SimpliSafe 9-piece Home Security Kit features:

Of the 126 million homes in America, only 20% have home security. At SimpliSafe, we’re changing that. Our goal is simple: to make homes safe for everyone, and not with false security, but with real protection. Our frustration-free DIY home surveillance system bundles have precise sensors to know the difference between a family pet and an unwanted intruder, and are designed with long range sensors for entire home protection. Simplisafe is for homes of all sizes and is built with unprecedented safeguards to keep your home protected against power outages, downed Wi-Fi, cut landlines, and physical attacks from hammers, bats, and more. This easy-to-use wireless system is full of surveillance products small enough to disappear into your home and provide blanket protection.

