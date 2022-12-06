ASUS ROG Swift 32-inch 1440p 175Hz G-SYNC monitor falls to new low at $549 ($150 off)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Swift PG329Q 32-inch 1440p 175Hz Gaming Monitor for $549 shipped. Down $150 from its normal $699 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to take your gaming setup to the next level, this monitor features Fast IPS technology which delivers a 175Hz refresh rate for FPS gamers. You’ll find G-SYNC compatibility out of the box which delivers a tear-free experience, giving you a leg up on the competition. On top of that, it’s DisplayHDR600 certified and covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, making this monitor a solid choice for both gamers and content creators alike. Inputs are plentiful as well, with two HDMI 2.0, one DisplayPort 1.4, and even a USB 3.0 hub. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this North Bayou monitor mount that features full-motion and a gas spring at $27 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. It supports displays ranging up to 19.8-pounds, meaning it should support today’s discount no problem. I much prefer monitors mounted on arms like this because it cleans up my desk space and gives me more room for products, devices, and more.

Add Logitech’s latest POP and MX Mini Keys keyboards to your setup for $80 each. The POP is designed for use with both macOS and Windows, while the MX Mini Keys is geared toward Apple uses specifically. Either way you go, these keyboards will deliver a solid experience all around at your desk, especially at $20 off.

ASUS ROG Swift Gaming Monitor features:

The 32” ROG Swift PG329Q gaming monitor features Fast IPS technology, delivering 175Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GTG) response time without compromising colors. This pre-calibrated display is DisplayHDR600 certified and meets cinema standard requirements, with DCI-P3 98% color gamut and sRGB 160% for an outstanding immersive gaming experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!