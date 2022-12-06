Logitech’s latest POP and MX Mini Keys Keyboards for Mac on sale for $80 (Save $20)

Amazon is currently discounting the Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard for $79.99 shipped in Daydream Mint. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low last set back over the summer in July. The $20 in savings is one of the first times you can lock-in as steep of a discount, with today’s offer arriving as the first notable price cut in a few months. Last fall Logitech brought a unique pop art-inspired design to its keyboard lineup with the POP Keys. Sporting a classic typewriter with rose color scheme, the mechanical switches are complemented by swappable emoji buttons that can be customized in the companion app, too. Not to mention, Logitech POP Keys sports both Bluetooth and Logi Bolt USB receiver connectivity to work with everything from Macs and iPads to PCs and more. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at what to expect.

Also on sale, Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Keys Mini Wireless Keyboard for Mac at $79.99. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings while delivering only the second discount of any kind on the recent release. This is also a match of the all-time low, as well. Logitech’s MX Keys Mini delivers one of the brand’s most compact offerings yet centered around a wireless design that comes backed by Bluetooth or the business-ready Logi Bolt USB wireless receiver. Featuring backlit keys, the typing experience is also backed by support for macOS and Windows out of the box, with 10-day battery life and USB-C charging being thrown in for good measure. Back when the peripheral launched, we took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience which is largely the same as the Mac-specific model on sale today.

Though if you want the latest from Logitech, earlier this summer the brand launched two new MX Mechanical keyboards which are perfect macOS companions. We detailed what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review, but the final verdict was that these new debuts are certainly worth the room on your desk for a mix of Logitech’s fan-favorite features and an even more comfortable typing machine.

Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Keyboard features:

Neon corals meet crushed raspberry colors on a keyboard designed for the ones who care the most, allowing you to change the game with POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard in Heartbreaker Rose . Unleash your online personality with 8 swappable emoji keys and 1 emoji menu key, all customizable via Logitech Software. Experience typing that’s almost addictive on typewriter-style mechanical keys; feel your fingers bounce across the comfy, scooped keys as they click, clack and pop.

