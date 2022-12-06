Backcountry’s 48-Hour Flash Sale takes up to 70% off North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, more

Backcountry’s 48-Hour Flash Sale is live and offering up to 70% off top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear, Marmot, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Mountain Hardwear Hi Camp Fleece Vest that’s currently marked down to $71 and originally sold for $110. This pullover is a great layering piece for cool weather and looks nice on its own as well. This style is available in three color options and has several zippered pockets to store essentials. The fleece material washes nicely as well. Be sure to score even more deals below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, Mountain Hardwear’s Holiday Event takes 25% off best-selling outerwear and free delivery on all orders.

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys.
