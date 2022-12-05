Mountain Hardwear Holiday Event takes 25% off outerwear + free shipping

Ali Smith -
FashionMountain Hardwear
25% off + free shipping

Mountain Hardwear’s Holiday Sale takes 25% off select styles and colors. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Now is a perfect time to update your outerwear or get your holiday shopping complete with deals on styles for the entire family. One of our top picks from this sale is the Deloro Down Jacket that’s marked down to $188 and originally sold for $250. This jacket is filled with down material to promote warmth and it’s highly packable as well. The entire exterior is waterproof and you can choose from two color options as well: orange or green. Plus, it features elastic binding at the cuffs and hem to seal in warmth. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

