Google’s Nest Hub 2nd Gen with Wiz smart bulb makes the perfect stocking stuffer at $39

Walmart is offering the Google Nest Hub paired with a Wiz LED Smart Light Bulb for $39 shipped. Normally $100 for the Nest Hub and another $9 for the bulb, the Nest Hub itself is on sale for $50 at Best Buy right now. For further comparison, over Black Friday we saw the Nest Hub fall only as low as $50 by itself, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find uses for Nest Hub every day. In my house, we use our Nest Hub in the kitchen to set timers, check how long after a best buy date something is good, find recipes, and just about anything else we need to do. The built-in display will show multiple timers on the same screen, and you can even name them with voice commands to know when cookies are ready but still how long the chicken has to go. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Now, if you’re not much into Google’s Assistant-based ecosystem, the Amazon Echo Dot is a great alternative here. The Echo Dot 3rd Gen for just $15 Prime shipped on Amazon. The main thing you’ll lose out on here is the built-in display, which, truthfully, can be pretty handy.

Is your smart home lacking in Wi-Fi coverage? Consider picking up the Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router that’s on sale for $280 right now. That marks the best price of the year that we’ve seen so far and makes now a great time to add it to your smart home setup. The Alien is a unique Wi-Fi router with a built-in touchscreen, Tri-Band connectivity, and over 7.6Gb/s of networking throughput.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

