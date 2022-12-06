Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router sees rare discount to best price of the year at $280

Best Buy is now offering the Ubiquiti AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router for $279.99 shipped. Marking the very first discount of the year, not to mention an all-around rare markdown in any case, today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings from the usual $379 price tag. This is the second-best price ever and the lowest since Black Friday in 2021 dropped it $1 lower. AmpliFi Alien arrives as a more consumer-friendly alternative to the brand’s UniFi ecosystem, delivering Wi-Fi 6 support alongside a unique design. Its Tri-Band connectivity delivers over 7.6Gb/s of networking throughput and added mesh support means two can be paired together. Though the most unique feature surely has to be the built-in 4.7-inch touchscreen which lets you monitor live network stats, adjust settings, and more. Our UniFi Diary hands-on review offers a more in-depth look at how the 802.11ax router stacks up.

The AmpliFi Alien above arrives as a solid alternative to the UniFi ecosystem for many, but not if you want finer control over your network. For that we’d still recommend diving into seeing what Ubiquiti’s more prosumer lineup looks like for setting up a home Wi-Fi system. We’ve gone hands-on with many of the brand’s routers, gateways, and other gear, including some of its latest Wi-Fi 6 offerings, all of which should give you a better idea if the lead deal is a better buy than just customizing your own setup.

If you’re looking for a different take on a home network upgrade, Synology’s latest release is hard to beat at the price or its feature set. Having just launched earlier this spring, the new RT6600ax router pairs exceptional Wi-Fi 6 with robust NAS functionality. So on top of blanketing your home with coverage, it can support hooking up a hard drive for some network storage to handle Time Machine backups and more.

AmpliFi Alien features:

With the latest 802.11ax WiFi 6 technology, AmpliFi Alien delivers 4x the overall network capacity and 2x the coverage while reaching true gigabit speeds. It features a tri-band radio with 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz 802.11ax radios optimized for WiFi 6 performance and backwards compatibility with previous WiFi standards. The third radio (4×4) can be enabled to enhance performance of 5 GHz WiFi 5 devices.

