Save 30% on Govee’s 32.8-foot roll of Smart RGBIC LED Strip Light in return to low of $35

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering 32.8-feet of its Smart Wi-Fi LED Strip Light for $34.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $50, this 30% discount marks a return to the all-time low we’ve seen only once before. Here you’ll get a single roll of lighting to customize your home. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with the said app giving complete control over the lights. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party. If you’re already using Govee smart home products, these light strips are a great addition to smart home your ecosystem. Keep reading for more.

Want to save some cash? You can instead pick up its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $10.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Unlike the featured strip above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with the same built-in microphone for reacting to music so you will still get that benefit.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. Have some Christmas lights you want to add smart functionality to? We’re also tracking the Philips Hue Smart Plug back at its all-time low of $30. Pairing over Bluetooth or Zigbee, this smart plug expands your Philips Hue setup with the ability to connect lamps, lights, appliances, and other gear into your choice of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant ecosystems.

Smart RGBIC Effects: Unlike RGB, RGBIC LED strip lights present stunning segmented colors on a line. The smart LED strip lights create a colorful lighting feast to decorate your home.

Alexa Compatible Led Lights: Connect smart LED strip lights directly to your WiFi router, Alexa/Google Assistant providing upgraded voice control. Just a simple voice command to create your dream lighting world.

Protective Coating: The LED strips light are covered with a protective coating, which is highly durable and flexible. It can protect the smart LED strip lights from moisture and dust, and display colorful lighting effects.

