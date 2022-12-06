Philips Hue Smart Plug brings Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control to holiday lighting at $30

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Smart Plug for $29.99 shipped. This staple in the Hue ecosystem hardly ever goes on sale, but is now sitting at the all-time low from its usual $35 price tag. Those $5 in savings stack up to the first markdown since May while providing a chance to save ahead of equipping your holiday lighting with some smart features. Pairing over Bluetooth or Zigbee, this smart plug expands your Philips Hue setup with the ability to connect lamps, lights, appliances, and other gear into your choice of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant ecosystems. It has a compact design that won’t hog both wall outlets, and makes for a notable upgrade to your smart home for plugging in the Christmas tree. Head below for more.

Having made our most recent list of best smart plugs, the Philips Hue offering is certainly one of the compelling options on the market. But if the form-factor isn’t quite right for the particular use case you have in mind, go check out all of the options we’ve previously-recommended in our guide right here. With various price points and form-factors, we highlight quite a few different offerings for your smart home whether you’re privy to Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

As the new week starts ramping up, all of the other best discounts for today are up for grabs in our smart home guide. There are plenty of offers for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups, but our favorite right now is delivering the best price yet on Govee’s latest Glide Hexa Pro smart light panels. Taking $100 off the usual price tag, this new all-time low drops the modular panels down to $150 for the first time.

Philips Hue Smart Plug features:

This small, unassuming accessory allows you to turn any light – even one in which you can’t place a Hue bulb – into a smart light so that you can control it via the Hue app or voice. Use Bluetooth for instant light control or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock more features.

