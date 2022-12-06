Gift an iPhone 13/mini at all-time lows from $540 in Woot’s latest Apple refurb sale (Orig. $699+)

Through the end of today, Woot is now discounting an assortment of unlocked iPhones in refurbished condition in the process. Shipping is free as always for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Headlining the sale, the unlocked iPhone 13 128GB in one of four colors is now marked down to $579.99. Down from its usual $799 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $219 off. This is an extra $10 below our previous mention from over Black Friday, too.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look and then head below for more.

Those 1-day Apple deals continue over to the iPhone 13 mini, which is also on sale for the first time ever at Woot. Now marked down to $539.99 for the 128GB storage capacity, you’d have originally paid $699 with today’s $159 discount delivering the best price yet from a trusted retailer at $50 under our previous mention.

Delivering the most compact of Apple’s previous-generation smartphone lineup, iPhone 13 mini arrives with much of the same nostalgic, squared-off form-factor as you’ll find on the other handsets, just with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Available in several colors, each one is protected with a Ceramic Shield glass that rounds out the package alongside an A15 Bionic chip, Face ID, and 2-sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Even though the Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping events have come and gone at this point, there are still plenty of Christmas-worthy savings to be had in our Apple guide. Ranging from deep discounts for putting previous-generation devices under the tree to some of the very first markdowns on new releases, our hub is packed with all the best offers.

iPhone 13 features:

6.1″ Super Retina XDR display. 5G Superfast downloads, high-quality streaming

Cinematic mode in 1080p at 30 fps. Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 60 fps. 2X Optical zoom range

A15 Bionic chip. New 6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores. New 4-core GPU. New 16-core Neural Engine

Up to 19 hours video playback. Face ID. Ceramic Shield front. Aerospace-grade aluminum

