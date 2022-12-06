TP-Link’s latest Archer AXE300 Quad-Band Wi-Fi 6E Router falls $200 to new low of $400

Amazon is now offering the latest TP-Link Archer AXE300 Quad-Band Wi-Fi 6E Router for $399.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $600, this solid $200 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen while being among the first substantial discounts to date. The Archer AXE300 router can support wireless speeds upwards of 15.6Gb/s across the 2.4, dual 5, and 6GHz bands with the eight antennas using beamforming technology to ensure even coverage around your home. You’ll also find support for OneMesh, TP-Link’s system for forming a mesh network with an extender to prevent dropped coverage. In terms of Ethernet connectivity, you’re looking at four Gigabit LAN ports, a single 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port, and dual 10GbE WAN/LAN ports. There is also a single 10Gb/s WAN/LAN SFP+ port. Head below for more.

Want to save some cash and don’t need such a beefy router? You could instead go with the TP-Link Archer AXE75 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Router for $160. Here you have access to 2.4, 5, and 6GHz bands with the same beamforming technology ensuring even coverage throughout your home. You’ll also find support for OneMesh, TP-Link’s system for forming a mesh network with an extender to prevent dropped coverage. There is a total of four Gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices.

After upgrading your home Wi-Fi network, you can have more confidence in building out your smart home ecosystem. We’re currently tracking a deal on the Philips Hue Smart Plug for $30, a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Pairing over Bluetooth or Zigbee, this smart plug expands your Philips Hue setup with the ability to connect lamps, lights, appliances, and other gear into your choice of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant ecosystems.

TP-Link Archer AXE300 Quad-Band Wi-Fi 6E Router features:

Dual 10G Ports – A 10 Gbps WAN/LAN Port and a 10 Gbps SFP+/RJ45 Combo WAN/LAN Port not only provide ultra-high-speed internet access but also open up the possibility of faster NAS transmissions over the LAN

Wi-Fi 6E Unleashed – The brand new 6 GHz band brings more bandwidth, faster speeds, and near-zero latency

Next-Gen Processing – Armed with a powerful Quad-Core CPU, faster gaming, browsing, streaming, and downloading, all at the same time

