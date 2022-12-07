Apple Watch Series 7 starts from $260 in 1-day Woot refurb sale (Orig. $399), more

Today only, Woot has launched its latest refurbished sale on previous-generation Apple Watch models, putting some of the more recent offerings in the spotlight. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our favorite from the sale has marked down Apple Watch Series 7 to as low as $259.99 for the 41mm GPS stylings. That’s down from the original $399 going rate and a match of the all-time low set just once before over Thanksgiving Week. The larger 45mm offering is now at $269.99, also on sale and down from the original $429 going rate.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

To mix up the look of your new wearable out of the box, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your device with some different styles.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

