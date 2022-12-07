Fractal Design’s new North PC case brings the mid-century modern vibes I’ve been waiting for

Today, Fractal Design, a leader in the PC case space, announced its latest release – the North. The Fractal Design North mixes various metals and woods for a unique mid-century modern aesthetic, and it’s something I’m quite excited for really. With an option that mingles both walnut and brass, or oak with steel, and available in either a mesh or tempered glass side panel choice, the Fractal Design North will make your PC setup more elegant than it’s ever been, at least in terms of style.

Fractal Design North mingles wood and metal in a great way

Most computer cases are made from either metal or tempered glass. And, while that can look stunning, there’s something that’s…comforting…about how the Fractal Design North looks. I can’t quite figure out why I feel that way, but I do.

The clean lines on the front, the mixing of wood and metal (with accents), and just the overall design have me really wanting to freshen up my workspace in a way that I haven’t for quite some time. Personally, the walnut/brass with tempered glass is my favorite model of the North, but I like them all quite equally as well.

Fractal Design said that they merged “design and airflow engineering” with the North, delivering “fine-patterned mesh ventilation and an open front” that’s mixed with “real walnut or oak panels.” The case itself boasts some impressive specs, honestly. The interior layout is quite roomy with support for GPUs up to 355mm in length, or 300mm if you have a 360mm front radiator. Two 140mm Aspect PWM fans are included with your purchase as well as a USB-C port up top alongside two USB-A plugs. Inside for storage are integrated drive mounts for up to four 2.5-inch and two 3.5-inch drives, ensuring that you can easily have enough SSD/HDD space on your PC.

Also, you can choose between a mesh or tempered glass side panel. Of course, the mesh panel will help keep things cooler, allowing for better airflow, but at the cost of extra noise and a side that isn’t quite as transparent. While a lot of people like mesh side panels, personally, I still prefer tempered glass for the aesthetic it brings.

You can purchase the Fractal Design North case right now for $129.99 with a $10.45 shipping charge at Newegg.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you couldn’t tell, I’m in love with the design of the Fractal Design North. It’s such a great aesthetic and is a case that’s actually different in a sea of the same old thing lately. I love the fact that Fractal Design didn’t just add either wood or metal accents but mixed both and picked colors that pair quite well with each other. While I’m not ordering one (yet), the Fractal Design North has now secured a place on my list of cases I want to try out at some point. What about you?

