Oontz Angle 3 Pro Bluetooth speaker delivers IPX7 waterproofing at new low of $41 (42% off)

The official Cambridge Soundworks Amazon storefront is offering its Oontz Angle 3 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $40.79 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a normal rate of $70 over the past few months, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This speaker delivers “truly exceptional sound and bass” and is Cambridge’s “best-sounding speaker.” It has around 50% more volume output when compared to some of Oontz’s other speakers and is also completely waterproof with an IPX7 rating. This means that it can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes, which make it a solid choice all around. Plus, you can play for up to 15 hours at 2/3 volume, which is pretty impressive all around. Keep reading for more.

The standard OontZ Angle 3 is available for $22.50 right now once you clip the on-page coupon. That’s a decent savings compared to today’s lead deal and still delivers many of the same features to your on-the-go audio setup. Instead of 15 hours at 2/3 volume, you’ll be able to play the normal OontZ Angle 3 for 14 hours at most, which is a bit less overall. The IPX7 waterproof rating also steps down to IPX5 water-resistance, so do keep that in mind.

Don’t forget that you can pick up OontZ’s Angle 3 Ultra SUP special edition Bluetooth speaker at a new low of $20.50. Down 49% from its normal going rate, you’ll find that this speaker is a solid choice for your upcoming holiday parties.

Oontz Angle 3 Pro Bluetooth Speaker features:

Amp up the sounds with the outstanding audio performance and design of OontZ Angle 3 Pro Bluetooth Speaker. Engineered with 40% larger custom Neodymium drivers, for pure, crystal clear sound. Features, performance, style, and portability make it a truly exceptional Bluetooth speaker with 50% more output power with our high-performance 21-Watt Digital AMP for a louder performance for up to 15 hours, non-stop playtime! Plus, the stereo enclosure has 2x the acoustic air space and a 30% larger passive bass radiator, for deeper and richer bass.

