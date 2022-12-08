Amazon’s Wi-Fi Alexa Smart Plugs can turn the Christmas tree lights on at $12 (Refurb, Orig. $25)

Amazon is offering its official Wi-Fi Alexa Smart Plug for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 in refurbished condition. Designed to work with Alexa out of the box, this smart plug is perfect for scheduling your Christmas lights with ease. You can use Alexa to schedule a time for the light to turn on or off, and if it’s not during that timeframe, a simple voice command lets you toggle the power state. No hub is required and it connects directly to the Alexa app. Plus, there’s energy saving tips and estimates to your plugged-in item’s consumption in the Alexa energy dashboard, so that makes it an even better option for monitoring how much power you’re using. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up this smart plug to save some cash. Coming in at $8 on Amazon, this is a great choice for those who don’t need the energy estimation that’s provided above. Plus, this lower-cost smart plug still ties into both Alexa, and even Assistant as well as offers scheduling so you’re not missing out on any major features here even though it comes in at a more affordable price.

Speaking of Alexa, did you see the deal we found on a bundle with the Echo Show 5 2nd Gen and Ring Video Doorbell? You can pick up the pair for $70 right now, which is at least $25 in savings. Ready to deliver a display-based version of Alexa to your smart home, this is a great upgrade ahead of the holidays.

Amazon Smart Plug features:

Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.

Simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes.

