Bundle Amazon’s Echo Show 5 2nd Gen with Ring Video Doorbell for just $70 (Reg. $95+)

Amazon is bundling its Echo Show 5 2nd Gen with a Ring Video Doorbell for $69.99 shipped. Currently, you’d pay $60 for the doorbell and another $35 for the Echo Show 5 at holiday pricing, with today’s deal saving at least $25 and marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time for the pair. Delivering exactly what you need to know who’s at the door. The Ring Video Doorbell packs a 1080p sensor and allows you to set up privacy zones, see at night, and even talk with who’s ever at the door. On top of that, there’s a built-in battery so you can either run it cord-free with a remote chime or wire it into your existing doorbell setup. Plus, the bundled Echo Show 5 will let you converse with whoever’s outside through a simple voice command to answer the doorbell. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind wiring the doorbell in for power instead of running on battery like today’s lead deal, then consider the Ring Video Doorbell Wired for $40 instead. Coming in at a far lower cost, you’ll lose out on some of the key features of the Pro above. Most notably, the Video Doorbell Wired doesn’t have dual-band Wi-Fi, Alexa Greetings, and it won’t work with your home’s existing chime box.

Further expand your Alexa-enabled setup by picking up a refreshed Echo Auto 2nd Gen which just launched today. It brings Alexa to the car and is available for pre-order now. Then, swing by our smart home guide to find other ways you can save on upgrading your setup ahead of the holidays.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC. An update from the original Ring Video Doorbell, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and crisper night vision. Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

