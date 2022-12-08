Refresh your Wi-Fi for the holiday’s with the  ASUS ZenWiFi Mesh System at $264 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ZenWiFi 802.11ac Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System 2-pack for $264.21 shipped. Normally going for $330, this 20% discount, or solid $66 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming with two mesh units, you’ll be able to cover up to 5,400-square feet in 802.11ac wireless internet with the ASUS Router app assisting in setup and network management. The separate bands this router works with can have unique SSIDs or one to cover all of them for a unified network with Alexa and IFTTT integrations allowing for additional network controls. Across all of the radios, you can expect networking speeds upwards of 3,000Mb/s. Head below for more.

While each ASUS unit has four Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $16. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

After upgrading your home Wi-Fi network, you can have more confidence in building out your smart home ecosystem. We’re currently tracking a bundle of Amazon’s Echo Show 2nd Gen and Ring Video Doorbell marked down to $70, saving you at least $25 and marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked all time for the pair. The Ring Video Doorbell packs a 1080p sensor and allows you to set up privacy zones, see at night, and even talk with who’s ever at the door. On top of that, there’s a built-in battery so you can either run it cord-free with a remote chime or wire it into your existing doorbell setup.

ASUS ZenWiFi AC3000 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System 2-pack features:

Banish WiFi Dead Zone—Tri-band mesh WiFi system with unique antenna placement delivers strong WiFi to every corner of your home, providing total wireless speed of 3000Mbps.

Always Up-to-date Protection— The lifetime free network security powered by Trend Micro makes sure your privacy on connected devices is protected.

AiMesh Supported– Mix and match ZenWiFi with AiMesh-compatible routers to form powerful and flexible whole-home WiFi system

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!