Funko’s POP! Figure Sets make the perfect stocking stuffer for collectors from $16.50

Amazon is currently offering a selection of Funko POP! Collectible Figures with deals starting from $16.50. Leading the way here has to be the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collectors 3-Figure Set for $24.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $36, this 31% discount, or solid $11 price drop marks the first discount we’ve seen for this set to date. Bring home some of the most beloved cartoon characters for the holidays with this Funko set including Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto. Mickey is featured wearing his famous sorcerers’ hat while Minnie and Pluto are catching a ride in the well-beloved Peoplemover. Each figure here comes individually packaged so you can keep them all to yourself or gift them out ton those Disney fans in your life. Make sure to head below to check out the other Funko POP! deals.

Funko POP! Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary 3-pack features:

Funko POP! Disney: Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collectors Set – Commemorate 50 years of magic at Walt Disney World Resort with Mickey Mouse and other classic Disney characters as Pops! Bring Walt Disney World home with the new Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary collection! This 3 figure set includes: Minni Mouse on the Peoplemover, Pluto on the Peoplemover and Philharmagic Mickey. Funko is one of the creators and innovators of licensed pop culture products to a diverse range of consumers. Funko designs, sources and distributes highly collectible products across multiple categories including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories. Our aim is to provide consumers tangible ways to take their fandom.

